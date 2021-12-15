Keyfauver named Deputy of the Year; Sapp is Deputy Support of the Year

Michael Keyfauver was named Evans County Sheriff Office’s (ECSO) Deputy of the Year and Joey Sapp was named Deputy Support of the Year during the first awards banquet under Sheriff Mac Edwards. Keyfauver and Sapp were chosen for the awards by their peers.

Edwards presented all awards and recognitions to ECSO employees for the year 2020 at the event held at the Evans County Wildlife Club, Thursday, Dec. 9.

