The keynote speaker for the MLK Memorial Banquet is well-known in the Evans County Community. Jimmy L. Brown, a native of Hagan, will speak at the Evans County Community Center on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Sponsored by the Evans County Afro-American Society, will begin at 6 p.m. The speaker is the son of the late Purely Brown, Donnie Brown, Waldo Brown, and Maeretha Brown.

(See full story in the January 1 edition of The Enterprise)