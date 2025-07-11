Kirk Lott, was the kind of man who left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He had a giving heart, a loving spirit, and a work ethic that never quit. Whether you knew him for years or just crossed his path briefly, you felt his warmth. You could always spot Kirk by his signature white hat. That hat was almost as much a part of him as his generous soul. He was a proud dad to his boys, a playful and devoted grandfather, a loving partner, and an amazing brother. His family meant the world to him, and he showed his love not just in words, but in everything he did. He had a deep passion for motorcycles and the freedom they represented. But more than anything, Kirk loved people. He had a way of making others feel seen, valued, and cared for. His life was a gift to those who knew him, and his legacy is one of love, laughter, and loyalty. He may be gone from this world, but the memories he created and the love he gave will live on forever. Even in passing, Kirk’s generosity lives on. He chose to be an organ donor, giving others the gift of life just as he gave so much of himself while he was here. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Martha Blocker Lott. Surviving are his three sons, Nathan (Carington) Lott, Chad Lott and David Lott; partner, Norma Boyles; brother, Sammy (Cindy) Lott; sister, Pama (Andy) Caraway Lott; grandchildren, Olivia, Amelia, Loren, Axxel, Lyrik, Wynter, Amiya and Kairhym; several adopted children and grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 12, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 12, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Derick “Redbone” Muray, Robert “Sleepy” Carter, Derek Caraway, Kyle Lott, Sammy Lott and Neil Anderson. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements