Kitty L. Jernigan, 83, passed away May 20 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was a native of Arkansas, but resided in Evans County since 1975. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and did assisted living care for others. She loved her family, loved to read and watch soap operas. Ms. Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Jernigan; and son, Robert (Robbie) K. Jernigan. Surviving are four sons, Johnny Jernigan, Steven Ricketson, James (Buddy) Ricketson and Doug Lee; three daughters, Tracy Waters, Pam Swope and Becki Jo Kellen-Leno; daughter-in-law, Lisa Jernigan; 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m., at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.