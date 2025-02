I have known this week’s neighbor since I was in high school. I probably met him while “riding around town” on the weekends, cruising the strip between what was formerly Winn Dixie and the Tastee Freez. It is now Food Fresh and Subway for those too young to remember. As I recall, Charles was always very polite and well-mannered. He was much calmer than most of my friends. The best part about small towns is that some things never change.