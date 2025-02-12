Know Your Neighbor: Laura Ponce Calvario

This week’s neighbor is local business owner Laura Ponce Calvario. Most know her by her maiden name, Laura Ponce. Her parents own “Laura’s Mexican Store.” Laura opened up her boutique in the Mexican Store. It is called “Downtown Sisters.” Laura was born to Apolinar and Irma Ponce in Dillon, South Carolina. She has two brothers, Alex and Javier. Laura moved with her family to Claxton in 2001. Her grandfather had just passed away, so the family moved here to be with her grandmother, Teresa Ramirez. Laura’s parents did not want her to be alone, and they realized there was no local Mexican store in our area.