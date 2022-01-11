Kody Ross Nease, 33, departed this life Saturday, Dec. 15, 2021, from injuries sustained in a tragic accident in Franklin County, Georgia. Kody was born June 27, 1988, in Claxton, Georgia. He called both Georgia and Alaska home as he was raised and lived in both. Kody worked in construction, loved music, drawing, the outdoors, and enjoyed living his life surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Ross and Kelly Nease; mother, Stacey Nease; brother, Dylan Nease; sister, Shilo Nease; step-sister, Allison VanMeter; step-brothers, Aaron and Ryan Glaspell; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Sally Nease; maternal grandfather and step-grandmother, Landal and Susan Mitchell; maternal step- immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kody can be made to Ross Nease, P.O. Box 1207, Valdez, AK 99686 or a “GoFundMe” account, https://gofund.me/641b5f7c Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.