Columnist Kyle Wingfield

Posted By: newsroom August 7, 2024

Kyle Wingfield

Kyle Wingfield

We can agree to disagree, but progress does exist in learning to disagree better

The conversations you never anticipated can be some of the most challenging. They also, I learned the other day, can be the most rewarding. This particular dialogue didn’t begin with much promise. It only happened because no one came to a community event where I was scheduled to speak. I don’t mean “not many” came, or “fewer than we expected.” I mean not one single person showed up who wasn’t part of the program. That left a half-dozen of us, the would-be speakers, to sit around uncomfortably until it felt like we’d waited long enough to abandon the (ahem) gathering. Instead, one of the six asked the rest of us a question. And we discussed it far longer than the event would have lasted.

Kyle Wingfield, Guest Columnist.

For more on this column, subscribe today! Call us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE