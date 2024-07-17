Landfill bids opened, next move up to BOC

Bidding for the Evans County Little Bull Creek C&D Landfill opened this past Thursday, July 11. Three contractors, Capital Waste Services LLC, ABC Waste of Savannah, Inc., and Atlantic Waste Services all placed bidding proposals, with Republic Services of GA remitting a packet declining to bid. A decision to accept or reject bid is expected to be made at a later date. The county has the option to reject all bids.

