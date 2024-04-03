Landfill meeting attracts 4 possible suitors; no decision yet to proceed to bidding stage

Representatives of four companies that might have interest in purchasing the Evans County Landfill operation were present last week when the Board of Commissioners gathered to receive information and hear comments about a possible sale of the facility. The four companies responded to a request for information (RFI) that the BOC extended a few weeks ago, utilizing legal representation of Oliver Maner law firm in Savannah.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.