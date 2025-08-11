Landon Floyd Hodges, age 21, passed away Monday, August 4, 2025. The lifelong resident of Claxton was born on May 24, 2004, to Adam and Amber Hodges. Landon’s strong work ethic and passion for mechanics were evident in his career as a mechanic, a profession he embraced wholeheartedly. He graduated from Claxton High School in 2022 and furthered his education by obtaining an associate’s degree from Ogeechee Technical College, where he earned the distinction of a Masters Technician. His technical skills and dedication to his craft were a source of pride for his family and friends. Apart from his professional pursuits, Landon had a deep appreciation for history, particularly the history of firearms and their use during the Civil War. This interest not only spoke to his inquisitive nature, but also highlighted his desire to understand the past. He had a profound love for all kinds of vehicles and animals. Landon’s personality was characterized by a loving, sweet old soul that belied his young age. He approached life with a warm heart and a genuine kindness that left a lasting impact on those who had the good fortune to meet him. Landon is of the Baptist faith and is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Floyd Hodges and Timothy O’Neal Lee. He is survived by his parents, Adam and Amber Hodges of Claxton; his siblings, Preston Hodges (Linnsey) of Collins and Bailee Hodges of Claxton; grandparents, Ruby Hodges of Claxton, Sharon Trafficanti Sapp of Daisy and Robert Sapp of Claxton; aunt, Marcy Hodges (John) of Hazlehurst and uncle, Ashley Trafficanti (Aunt Caroline) of Claxton; best k9 friend, Ghost; several great aunts, uncles and cousins. A graveside service will be held for Landon at Brewton Cemetery in Claxton, Georgia, on Thursday, August 7, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Toole officiating. Pallbearers will be Neftali Alvarez, Shane Blalock, Robert Sapp, Nevan Dyess, Danvir Dhiman, and Tanner Henry. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Hodges family.