Lanes currently blocked on Hwy. 280 in Hagan

UPDATE: The scene was cleared around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

There was a short power outage in Hagan and parts of Claxton around noon today. According to Hagan Police Chief Jesse Deloach, a mobile home was being delivered on Hwy. 280 near the post office when it made contact with overhead power lines causing the power pole to break in half.

Chief Deloach requests citizens please avoid the area as three of the five lanes of Hwy. 280 in that area remain blocked to thru traffic.

There will be another power outage later when the electric company is ready to erect the replacement pole.