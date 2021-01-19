Larry Benjamin of Leland, N.C. passed away on Thursday January 14 after a brief illness. Larry was born on August 12, 1958 to the late Rev. James Benjamin, Sr. and Mrs. Juanita Jones Benjamin both of Claxton. He was a 1976 Honor Graduate of Claxton High School where he was a multi-sport athlete. He attended North Georgia College later transferring to Savannah Area Vocational-Technical School where he received a degree in Civil Technology in September 1981. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Management from Columbia Southern University in April of 2005. Larry was employed by the Army Corps of Engineers where he retired after 36 years of service. He was a dedicated member of the Crystal Springs Lodge #793, P.H.A of Wilmington, N.C. where he achieved the rank of Past Master. He was a member of the Mosaic Chapter #9 serving as Past Excellent High Priest. Other organizations of distinction include King Saul #6 Royal and Select Masters, Herbert Bell Shaw #18 Knights Templar, Nobile of Habib Temple #159 and a member of the Wilmington Consistory. His hobbies included driving his Corvette, and becoming a licensed helicopter pilot which became one of his greatest achievements. Larry married Janet Witter and from this union came two daughters, Natica Benjamin (son, Malachi Saunders) of Savannah and Tiana Williams (daughter, Talaiceia Roberts) of Midway, Ga. He later married Lucretia Bedard and they became parents to Briana Benjamin (son, Juliano Benjamin) of Wilmington, N.C. and Trevor Benjamin of Fort Sam Houston-Joint Base, San Antonio, Texas.; one daughter from a previous union, Nicole Davis (Emanuel); sons, Warren Davis and Donovan Pearson. In 2005 he united with Maria Rios (sons, Jorge Rios and Felipe Rios). He was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny Lee Benjamin (Barbara Ann), Stevenson Benjamin (Brenda) and Robert Emory Benjamin. He leaves the following loved ones behind to treasure his life and love, three brothers, James Benjamin, Jr. (Marilyn) of Orlando, Fla., Deacon Barto Benjamin (Vera) of Hinesville, Ga. and Gregory Benjamin of Stockbridge, Ga.; four sisters, Jackie Benjamin of Claxton, Catherine B. Grant of Saint Marys, Ga., Carol B. Parker (Hillard) of Hampton, Ga., Juanita C. Parker (Radford) of Albany, Ga.; three aunts, Luretha Tillman and Nita Bell Baker, both of Claxton and Thelma Jones of Dublin, Ga; numerous nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Public visitation will be held Friday, Januart 22, 4 to 6 p.m. at Harpers Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery. Harpers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.