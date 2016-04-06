Larry Ennis Eason, age 73, was called home by our Lord on Saturday, Nov. 17. He was born in Chatham County and moved to the Claxton area when he was very young. He attended school in Bellville and graduated from Claxton High School in 1965. In 1970, he made his home in Tattnall County. He had many skills that he acquired through training and hard work. A kind of “Jack of all trades”, he was skilled at meat cutting, working on cars, electrician, TV repair, running heavy machinery, rooting roses and farming. He loved to work on small engines, even in retirement, and would teach anyone willing or unwilling to learn. Larry will be remembered as a simple man and could often be found outside with his children, grandchildren or friends. He loved tending to his pepper plants and flowers, his chickens and hogs or just simply sitting watching the hummingbirds and cardinals come up to one of his many feeders. He also loved to hunt and fish with his grandsons and watch westerns. Larry worked for the Tattnall County Road Department for 20 years, before having to retire due to health issues. One of his favorite past times was getting in the truck and riding the lesser used back roads with anyone and trying to see if he could get them lost. He was welcomed home by his parents, Hiram Ennis and Mattie Lou Eason; daughter, Christina Lynn Eason; brothers, Charles and William Eason; nephews, Robert Dean Mathis and Timmy Eason; and sister-in-law, Sue Eason. Left to celebrate the life he lived are his daughters, Stacey Eason and Jennifer (John) Marks, all of Reidsville; mother of his children and special friend, Linda M. Corbin, of Reidsville; brother, Lenwood (Jane) Eason of Glennville; sisters, LaJuan Eason, LaVerne Hunt, Faye Spivey, all of Claxton, and Judy (John) Heager of Lilburn, Ga.; grandchildren, Devin Bohler of Reidsville, Skylar Bohler of Tennessee, Joshua, Heaven and Hannah Marks, all of Reidsville; seven nieces and nephews; children he loved as his own who called him dad, David Murphy, Phillip Bohler, Tammy Jones, Dancy Wear, Kim (Rick) Stotler and Lee Nelson. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Eason Family.