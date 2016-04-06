Larry James Hill, 48, passed away November 22 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was a resident of Bulloch County at the time of his death, but was a native of Claxton and lived there most of his life. Larry grew up attending Eastside Baptist Church. He was an excellent hair stylist and was loved by many of his customers. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Mary Brannen Hill. Surviving are his husband, Matthew Hill of Brooklet; son, Noah Hill of Claxton; daughter, Hannah Hill (Jared) Hendrix of Claxton; brother, Michael (Charity) Hill of Claxton; two sisters, Melissa Hill (Tracy) Sands of Mendes and Amy Hill Smith of Claxton; one grandchild, Owen Hendrix; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held Sunday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m., at Brewton Cemetery, Hagan with Brother Earl Kicklighter officiatt Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417.