Larry Lamar Kent, 60, God called him home in his sleep on August 10. Born to Morgan Lamar Kent and Linda Smith Kent,he loved the Lord, fishing, hunting, model boat racing and gardening. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Kent. Surviving are his mother, Linda Kent Hughes; father, Morgan L. Kent; step-father, Jim Hughes; brother, Richard (Glenda Christan) Kent; sister, Karen (Randy) Bowyer; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, August 16, 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Bible Church in Glennville. Remembrances can be made to Cornerstone Bible Church, 304 E. Hencart Road, Glennville, Ga. 30427. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.