Larry W. Lewis, 75, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Evans Memorial Hospital after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee and moved to Savannah, Georgia with his parents and sisters at an early age. He graduated form Groves High School and after graduating, he was drafted into the Army. He served in the Vietnam War and was very proud of his service to his country and his flag. After serving, he found the profession he truly loved- sheet metal fabrication and installation. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. He did not love having to retire due to degenerate bone disease, making working with his hands very painful. He has three wonderful years with his great-granddaughter, Milo, whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy T. Lewis; sister, Jackie Chancey; and step-daughter, Justine L. Simmons. Surviving are his wife of 41 years, DeVane Parker Lewis of Claxton, Ga.; daughter, Jennifer Lewis of Sylvania, Ga.; sisters, Debbie Shular of Savannah, Ga. and Kim (Mike) Phillips of Macon, Ga.; brothers-in-law, Mitchell Chancey of Savannah, Ga. and Charles (Diane) Parker of Claxton, Ga.; sister-in-law, Genevieve P. (Romey) Kirkland of Claxton, Ga.; grandchildren, Ethan Lavine and Harley Quinn; great-granddaughter, Milo Jamerson. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 26, 3:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to Evans Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 518, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.