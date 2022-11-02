Last CHS Regular Season football game at Bell Memorial Field/Pecan Grove this Friday

On the evening of Friday, November 5, 2022, a historic event will take place as Claxton High School will play the last regular season football game at Bell Memorial Field, fondly known as the Pecan Grove. The football stadium was built in the Pecan Grove in 1946 and the first game was played in September that year. The field was later named Bell Memorial Field in memory of Cpl. John Clayton Bell, and a plaque remains in place at the field today.

….In celebration of the last game, Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) has planned many activities to include alumni and invite former CHS football players, cheerleaders, band members, and coaches to participate in a special halftime ceremony.

“We know this stadium means a lot to our school and our community, and we hope that the events we have planned will help make this a special and memorable evening for everyone,” said an ECCSS representative.

….Halftime Ceremony and Program: Former CHS football players, cheerleaders, band members, and coaches from the 1940s until now will be invited to participate in a special halftime ceremony. Detailed instructions on how to participate can be found in the full newspaper article in this week’s copy of The Claxton Enterprise.

Kickoff time to start the game will be at 7:30 p.m.

Admission to the game is $8 per person, and tickets can be purchased ahead of time online at GoFan or at the gate. Bell Memorial Field has a 2,200 person capacity; ticket sales via GoFan will be limited to 1,000 and walk-up tickets will be limited to 1,200.

Also, the public is reminded the ECCSS district uses proactive security measures for all athletic events. In addition to its Athletic Clear Bag Policy, all guests are subject to metal detector screenings prior to entering the event. Additional information can be found at evans.k12.ga.us.

