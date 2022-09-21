Last Claxton High School Homecoming football game held at Pecan Grove

Claxton High School (CHS) celebrated Homecoming 2022 when the Tigers faced Wheeler County Friday, September 16. The spirit-filled event was bitter-sweet as it marked the last time a CHS homecoming was held at Bell Memorial Field, also fondly known as the Pecan Grove.

…Construction of the new Tiger Town football stadium is set to begin next month, October 2022…

