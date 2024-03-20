Last day to submit nominations for Chamber Banquet Salute to Business, Industry

Today is the last day to submit nominations for the 2024 Salute to Business and Industry are now open. You have until MIDNIGHT today, Wednesday, March 20 to submit your nominations. Nomination forms are available at the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce office, and available online at claxtonevanschamber.com/programs/chamber-banquet to be emailed to Executive Director Tammi Hall. The Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Salute to Business & Industry will take place on Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m. in the Claxton High School Cafetorium.