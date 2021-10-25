Lavene Kennedy Bell, 74, passed away Thursday, October 21 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. She was born September 17, 1947 one of 16 Children to Carl and Eula Mae Bell Kennedy and lived in Glennville all of her life. She was a 1965 graduate of Glennville High School and a 1966 graduate of South Georgia Tech. Lavene was retired from civil service at Ft. Stewart after 26 years and was employed with the Journal Sentinel for many years. She loved to garden, grow flowers and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Lavene was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Robert Clifton Kennedy, Bertie Lee Kennedy Jones, Martha Lou Kennedy Purvis, Gene Franklin Kennedy, Daniel Roger Kennedy, Jimps Beryl “Bo” Kennedy, Mittie Carolyn Taylor, Charlie Kennedy and Linda Dale Smiley. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, W.O. “Dub” Bell, Jr. of Glennville; children, Keith Bell (Kelly) of Cedar Crossing, Georgia, Ken Bell (Robin) of Glennville; grandchildren, Carleigh Bell, Kennon Bell, Bryson Bryant, Anzley Bryant and Grayson Bryant; sisters, Lula Kennedy Kenney of Glennville, Brenda Kennedy Parker (Bill) of Townsend, Georgia, Donna Wood (Gene) of Stockbridge, Georgia; brothers, Wayne Kennedy (Betty) of Glennville, Winton Kennedy (Linda) of Glennville, Royce Kennedy (Rhonda) of Glennville; special niece, Donna Fountain; numerous other nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral Services were held 4 p.m., Sunday, October 24, at Harmony United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Brewton Cemetery in Claxton. Pallbearers were Kennon Bell, Bryson Bryant, Reese Fountain, Shawn Kennedy, Clay Morgan, Winton Lee Kennedy, Chris Kennedy and Neil Parker. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to: Harmony United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1119, Glennville, Ga. 30427. Care and Services were entrusted to Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville.