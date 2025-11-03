Lawanna Beasley Potter of Claxton, born on January 10, 1940, in Claxton, Georgia, departed this life on October 27, 2025. A dedicated caregiver and a compassionate soul, Lawanna contributed significantly to her community through her work as a nurse at Evans Memorial Hospital and at the Women’s Detention Center. Her commitment to health and service touched the lives of many, showcasing her nurturing spirit. Lawanna was a proud graduate of Brunswick High School, where she laid the foundation for her successful nursing career. Beyond her career, Lawanna was a cherished member of the Church of Christ and found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved fishing, an activity that allowed her to appreciate nature’s beauty and tranquility. She also had a special place in her heart for dachshunds, a testament to her affectionate personality. Lawanna enjoyed over 50 years with her loving life partner, Michael “Shine” Eason. Together, they created a life filled with compassion and understanding. She is survived by her sisters, Gynette Sapp of Daisy, Georgia, and Faye Terry of Claxton, Georgia. Lawanna’s family also includes her stepson, Michael (Tammie) Eason, and step-daughter, Gretchen Clay. Her legacy continues through her three grandchildren, Avery (Landon) Pfluger, Chase Eason, and Levi Eason, as well as her great-granddaughters, Parker Lynn and Leni Eason. Each of them carries forward her spirit of love and kindness. Lawanna is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin F. and Janie H. Beasley; her sister, Sue Smith; and her stepson, Ronnie Potter. They will forever be remembered as part of her enduring legacy. Visitation was Thursday, October 30, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Thursday, October 30, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Eason Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chase Eason, Levi Eason, Ellis Conley, David Anderson, Shane Eason and Tim Odum. Remembrances may be made to Eason Family Cemetery, c/o Paul Eason, P.O. Box 858, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.