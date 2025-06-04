Leadership Class 2025 completes program

Seven participants in the recently graduated Leadership Evans 2025 Program picked up their certificates during a ceremony last Thursday night at the Veterans Community Center.

Graduates were treated to a delicious meal catered by Southern Flair, and heard remarks delivered by Jan Moore, VP of Economic Development at Ogeechee Technical College. Moore, who is a former Mayor of Statesboro, spoke to the Leadership Evans program graduates about the importance of leadership in growing communities.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the June 4 edition of The Enterprise).