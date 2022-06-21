Lee Grady Rucker, 42, passed away June 19. He was a proud native of Evans County. Lee worked in the construction industry for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors playing sports and fishing. He valued being around friends and family. Lee was preceded in death by a step-father, Lemuel Beecher, Sr. Surviving are his mother, Sharlene DeLoach (Lenny Marshall); father, James (Shirley) Rucker; brother, Richard Sapp; special friend and family, Amber Oneal, Levi, Gentry and Carson Oneal; sister, Stephanie (Chris) King; step-brother, Lemuel “Lem” Beecher, Jr.; wife, Brande Rucker; life mentor, Ted Jordan; several nieces, nephews and cousins, along with several great- nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.