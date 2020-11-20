Lee Meadows Girardeau, 72, passed away November 6 at his home in Claxton. He was the oldest son of Rufus and Dorothy Girardeau. He was raised in Claxton and attended Claxton public schools. He was a gifted athlete who lettered in all four sports in high school. Lee was a fierce competitor; no matter what kind of ball was involved, he wanted it. He was also a member of the Evans County Recreation Department Men’s Softball team that competed for state championships in 1972 and 1973. He graduated from Georgia Southern College where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He also attended one year of law school at the University of Georgia. Lee worked for his father-in-law Tom Edwards, Jr. at both Edwards Motor Company and State Farm Insurance. Upon his father-in-law’s death, he was appointed as State Farm agent where he worked until his retirement in 2011. He served his customers with honesty and integrity, and he was meticulous in his knowledge of all State Farm products. In his community, he served as President of the Claxton Rotary Club, President of the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Claxton Downtown Development Authority, and a board member of the Claxton-Evans County Industrial Development Authority. He was a member of Claxton First United Methodist Church. Lee was preceded in death by his son, Tom Edwards Girardeau. Surviving is his wife, Ellen Edwards Girardeau; his daughter, Jill Meadows Girardeau (Andrew Munro) and grandsons, Thomas Munro and Alexander Munro; two brothers Dean Girardeau (Lydia) of Oslo, Norway and Hal Girardeau (Cindy) of Lexington, S.C.; a sister, Gail Watson (David) of Statesboro. There will be no service at this time. Donations may be made to Claxton First United Methodist Church or the Lee Girardeau Memorial Fund at Claxton High School where funds will be used to replace athletic uniforms. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.