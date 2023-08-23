Leilah ‘Fae’ Strickland Crane, 84, passed away August 21, 2023. Her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Fae’s nurturing spirit and boundless generosity will forever be remembered. As we bid farewell to her physical presence, let us hold onto the precious memories and lessons she imparted. May her soul find eternal peace and her legacy continue to inspire us all. Fae was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Sadie Strickland; and brother, Doyle Strickland. Surviving are her sons, Shannon Bowen and Norman (Jo) Bowen; long-time partner, Beach Sands; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and many dear friends. Funeral services were held Thursday, August 24, 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.