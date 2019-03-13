Lengthy meeting for county commissioners

Evans County Commissioners acted on a number of measures during their regular meeting last week, including accepting bids for a used fire truck and a drainage construction project on Lex Strickland Road.

Andy Sikes, Evans County Fire Chief, presented commissioners with three bids for a fire engine. The lowest bid was accepted by commissioners from SMJ Equipment in Texas for a 1994 GMC/E-one top mount fire engine at a cost of $34,000. The engine comes with a 30-day return clause.

SMJ offered an optional delivery service for an additional $1,800, which the commissioners also approved, for a total cost of $35,800. The alternative to delivery would be for Chief Sikes and another person to fly to Texas and drive the fire engine back to Georgia. The other two bids received were each $45,000.

By Julie Braly, Editor