Mr. Lenwood Morris, 76, passed away on Thursday, May 17, at Heritage Nursing Home in Statesboro. Mr. Morris was born on December 13, 1941 to the late Ferman and Clea Smith Morris in Brooklet. He served in the Marine Corps as a machine gunner and later worked as a boat and yacht builder at Chris-Craft Boats. Mr. Morris was a member of Southland Baptist Church where he served the Lord for many years. He played guitar in a gospel band, wrote numerous songs and loved to fish. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Devon Morris and Raymond Morris. Survivors include one son, Russell Wayne Morris and his wife Angie of Hubert, N.C.; brother, Robert Morrison of Rincon and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at Southland Baptist Church, Pembroke, with Rev. Eugene Wiggins and Rev. Harold O’Neal officiating. Burial was at 3 p.m., Tuesday at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome. com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Lenwood Morris.