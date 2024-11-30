Leo Franklin Thomas, Sr., 90, passed away on November 25, 2024, at Bryan County Health and Rehab. He was a born-again Christian and a faithful member of Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church. Leo graduated with a degree from LSU School of Banking. He retired as president of Ellis Long Boat Key Bank, Florida, and also retired as president of Tippin’s Bank in Claxton. He worked in the banking industry for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Florence Thomas; and one daughter, Susan Bowles. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Harriett Thomas of Claxton, Ga.; son, Leo Thomas, Jr. of Augusta, Ga.; daughter, Cindy Green of Augusta, Ga.; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three nephews, Mitch (Kim) Shores of Richmond Hill, Ga., Bryan Shores of Richmond Hill, Ga., and Timothy Arnsdorff of Springfield, Ga. Visitation was held Wednesday, November 27, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Bryan County Health and Rehab. Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 27, 11:00 a.m. at Bryan County Health and Rehab. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Rememebrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Bryan County Health and Rehab, 127 Carter Street, Richmond Hill, Ga. 31324. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.