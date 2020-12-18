Leroy Jones passed away December 7. He was born April 6, 1944 to the late Harold Jones, Sr. and Annie Mae Mikell-Jones in Manassas, Ga. He was a member of the United House of Prayer for All People, Bellville for his entire life. He moved to Newark, N.J. after graduating from high school. In 1964 he decided to “be all that he could be” and enlisted into the U.S. Army. He served proudly for 28 years and retired as a Sergeant Major. His statewide and overseas duty stations included Fort Dix, N.J., Fort Jackson, S.C., Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Carson, Co., Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Meade, Md., Fort Richardson, Alaska, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Fort Lee, Va., Germany, Korea, Panama, Okinawa, Japan and Hawaii. He received numerous decorations, medals, badges and citation awards during his 28 years of service in the U.S. Army. They include Presidental Unit Citation, Overseas Service Ribbon, Parachute Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Unit Citation Medal and the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon. He was preceded in death by nine siblings – two sisters, Catherine Perry and Emma Lee Elliott; seven brothers, George Jones, Walter Jones, Johnny Jones, William Jones, Cecil Jones, Arthur Jones and Harley Felton Jones. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Janice Jones; two children, Eric (Mary) Heck of Los Angeles, Calif., Major Shyra (Carl) Cullins of Houston, Texas; two step-children, Twila (Anthony Sr.) Smith of Navarre, Fla. and Nekemia O. Guinn (known as Omar) of Chester, Virg.; six grandchildren, Malia, Demetris, Kaylia, Anthony Jr., Carl Jr., and Jasmine; two brothers, Harold (Mable) Jones, Jr. and Herman Mikell, both of Claxton; one sister, Betty Bryant of South Ozone Park, N.Y.; one niece, who was raised as a sister, Patricia (Robert) Sapp; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins too numerous to name. He had a special bond with his niece, Annette M. Sneed and nephew, Arnold E. Jones. Public visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, from 3-6 p.m. in the chapel of Harper Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at noon, at Moody Cemetery in Hagan. Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.