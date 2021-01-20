Lewis is new BOC chairman; Jenkins named vice-chairman

Tony Lewis, commissioner for District 3, was elected by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) to serve as county chairman for 2021, during its regular monthly meeting held January 5. District 5 Commissioner, Wesley Jenkins, was chosen to serve as this year’s vice-chairman during the same meeting.

…Commissioners voted for County Clerk Leah Edwards to retain her position for the year 2021.

Commissioners also voted for current county attorney Jay Swindell to retain his position for 2021.

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

By Julie Braly, Editor