Tony Lewis was unanimously re-appointed chairman of the Evans County Board of Commissioners and Pratt Lockwood was approved as vice chair during the commissioners’ meeting last Tuesday evening, January 4.

…Commissioners also voted and unanimously approved qualifying fees for all county elections in 2022.

