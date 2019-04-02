Lillian Rose Orozco, 68, passed away March 28, at Optim Medical Center in Reidsville. Ms. Orozco was a native of Greeley, Co., but has lived in Georgia for the past 22 years. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She was a very strong lady and raised seven childen that she dearly loved. She was a good grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by a son, Tracy Paul Granado (aka Lencho). Surviving are sons, James A. (Dolores Higine-Rios) Ortega, Roger Christopher Lucero (Alicia) Gutierrez; his daughthers, Anjelique S. Lucero and Kalany H. Sales Grado, Adam L. (Judy) Plascencia, Jesse A. (Tina) Plascencia, Martin S. Lucero; his son, Joel Lucero; daughter, Jeannie Ensastequi (Serqio) and her daughter, Yosemite Ensastequi; sisters, Carnela B. Gonzales, Mary Flores and Eva Lucero; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, at 12 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.