Lillie Ann Singleton, 80, passed away December 17, 2023. She was of the Pentecostal faith and a member of Liberty Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy. Lillie Ann enjoyed reading and watching late-night western movies. She will be remembered for the love, strength and kindness she used to touch the hearts of everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton Jeffcoat and Loree Driggers Cowart; husband, Herbert Singleton, Jr.; and step-father, Hilton Cowart. Surviving are her son, Clayton (Jennifer) Price of Claxton, Ga.; granddaughter, Reagan Price; brother, Jack (Becky) Cowart of Claxton, Ga. and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 20, 12:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 20, 2:00 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Humane Society of Evans County, P.O. Box 201 Daisy, Ga. 30423. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.