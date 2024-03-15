Linda Carolyn “Carol” Dyess, 78, passed away on March 13, 2024 at Community Hospice in Vidalia, Georgia. She was born in Valdosta, Georgia on November 19, 1945 to Troy and Zelphia Rentz. She worked many years at Crackin’ Good Bakery in Valdosta, Georgia. Carol was well known for owning and operating Lex’s Restaurant, formally known as the Burger Box, alongside her late husband, Lex Dyess for over 50 years in Hagan, Georgia. She was a member of the Hagan Methodist Church and Union United Methodist Church. Carol was a highly influential and generous lady. She was loving and dedicated to her family and friends. She once said, “if I can’t help people, why would I be here?” She will be dearly missed by many. She is preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Zelphia Rentz; husband, Lex Dyess; brothers, Bobby Rentz and Ricky Rentz; sisters, Peggy Williamson and Shirley Lindler; sister-in-law, Laura Rentz; and brother-in-law, Charles Kinsey. Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Parsley of Valdosta, Ga.; sons, Clay (Sunshine) Dyess and Curtis B. Dyess, all of Hagan, Ga.; step-daughter, Dene (Steve) Wilmot of Hilton Head, S.C.; sisters, Nancy Kinsey and Frances (Terry) Moore; sisters-in-law, Libby Deavours, and Melba (Derry) Banks; brothers-in-law, Glenn Williamson, J.R. Lindler, Sr. and Mitch (Susan) Dyess; special friend, Adolfo Baltazar Guadalupe; grandchildren, Bobbi (Tony) Howell, Nevan (Larisa) Dyess, Ashley Wilmot and Charlie Wilmot; great-grandchildren, Bradley Terry, Kalli Howell, Brody Howell and Kinsley Dyess. Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Community Hospice, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, Ga. 30475. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.