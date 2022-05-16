Linda Eason Sikes, age 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the Lord’s Day, May 15. She was born at home in Evans County to A.D. and Margaret Eason. Mrs. Linda lived in Collins for over 63 years with her loving husband, Willie Charles Sikes. Together they were a team, serving God, family and community. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. She loved her church family and enjoyed serving others by teaching Sunday School and in recent years she served on the hospitality committee. Over her lifetime, Mrs. Linda raised a family, and everybody called her “Mema”. She helped on the family farm, worked in the Tattnall County School System, and was a beautician. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. Charles Sikes; her brothers and sisters, Sandy, Katherine, A.D., Jr., Judy, Carroll and Jerry. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rhonda (Mike) Collins, Alan (Tracy) Sikes and Marsha (Kurtis) Sanders, all of Collins; her grandchildren, Travis Collins, Charly (Ryan) Burkhalter, Whitman Sikes, Rhett Sikes, Ethan Sikes, Nikki (Wes) Coley, Sam (Haley) Sanders; her great-grandchildren, Lilah Mae Collins, Caleb Coley, Logan Coley, Makayla Coley, Mack Sanders, Caroline Sanders and Darby Sanders; siblings, George S. (Connie) Eason, Julia (Jay) Wildes, Gayle (Duck) Thagard, Paul (Linda) Eason, Martha (Mark) Davis, Tim (Teresa) Eason, Mark (Jane) Eason and Ellen (Tim) Moncrief; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Collins with Rev. Jim Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m., at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Eason Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Travis Collins, Sam Sanders, Whitman Sikes, Rhett Sikes, Ethan Sikes, Caleb Coley and Logan Coley. Remembrances may be made to the Pine Grove Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3317 Pine Grove Church Road, Collins, Georgia 30421. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, is in Charge of the arrangements.