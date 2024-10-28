Linda Elizabeth Lewis of Springfield, 72, passed away on October 19, 2024. She worked at Claxton Manufacturing as a seamstress for nearly 10 years, and worked at Candler Hospital for 17 years. Linda was an avid reader, and crafter. She enjoyed McDonald’s Coke, treasured giraffes, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Above all, her greatest love was her Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Thomas Lewis; mother, Betty Hayes; father, Homer Padgett; and grandson, Ayden Butler. Surviving are her son, Mark (Marie) Lewis of Springfield, Ga.; daughter, Shasta (Lee) Butler of Springfield, Ga.; grandchildren, Brett Butler, Austin Butler, Evie Lewis, and Gideon Lewis; brother, Jimmie Padgett; sister-in-law, Linda (Sidney) Scott; nephew, James Bradley and family, Lisa, Ethan, Caleb, Megan, Millie, and Owen Bradley; several cousins. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Va. 22116; American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Tx. 75284-0692 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.