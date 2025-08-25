Linda Faye Blitch Strickland, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great- grandmother, passed away on August 20, 2025, at the age of 70 in Claxton, Georgia after a long battle with lung cancer. Born on June 14, 1955, in Ellabell, Georgia, Linda’s life was a testament of love, family, and resilience. Linda was the cherished daughter of the late Raymond F. and Maggie Lou Blitch. She grew up surrounded by the love of her family and was known for her nurturing spirit and unwavering strength. Though she faced the loss of her husband, William M. (Mike) Strickland, and her son, Richard O. Strickland, Linda’s enduring love for her remaining family provided them with comfort and guidance. Her legacy lives on through her three devoted sons, Jeffrey (BJ) Strickland of Chapin, South Carolina, Kevin (April) Strickland of Rincon, Georgia, and Gary (Angie) Strickland of Vidalia, Georgia. She is also survived by her sisters, Maggie Ann Stanley of Glennville, Dorthy Mae Wiggins of Byron, Rhonda (Glenn) Walden of Swainsboro, and twin sister Glenda (Ronnie) Sanders of Guyton, who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts. Linda was a proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and great-grandmother of eight, who were the light of her life and whom she adored throughout her journey. Aunt to 23 nieces and nephews, Linda extended her love and laughter to many, leaving an indelible impact that will not be forgotten. Linda Faye Blitch Strickland will be remembered not only for her own devotion to her family but also for her warm smile and the kindness she showed to all that were fortunate enough to know her. She leaves behind a rich legacy of love, strength, and resilience that will continue to inspire her family and friends for generations to come. Visitation was held Saturday, August 23, 5 to 7 p.m. at Mellie Nesmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 24, 2 p.m. at Mellie Nesmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.