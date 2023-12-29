Linda Gail Anderson, 77, of Metter, Ga, passed away on December 28, 2023, at her home. Linda was born the daughter of Charles and Oleta Hicks, in Hickory, North Carolina. She grew up in the Hillview Community of Collins, Ga. Mrs. Linda was married to her late husband L.R. Anderson for many years. She was a member of the Register Baptist Church. She worked as an office manager for T&K Hicks Contracting. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved to take care of everyone, especially her family. She also had a special love for her dogs. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, L.R. Anderson; and her brothers, Gerald Hicks, Lamar Hicks, and Melvin Hicks. She is survived by her daughters, Emily (Doug) Wright, Janet (Billy) Mills, and Deborah (Jim) Bruce; step-children, Amber Holly and Ashton Anderson; a brother, Kenny (Sharon) Hicks; grandchildren, Cash Wright, William Clayton Mills, Katie Lynne Mills, Wyatt H Mills, and Brock Holly; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 30, at 3 p.m., at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. The visitation will be held prior to the service on December 30, 2023, from 1 – 3 p.m., at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. Interment will follow at Lower Lotts Creek Church Cemetery. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.