Linda ‘June’ Strickland, 76, passed away September 3, 2023 at home with loving family by her side. She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, but has lived in Evans County for most of her life. Throughout her life, she was a cashier, worked at two sewing factories and took care of her nephew, Shane for many years. June was incredibly generous and had an undeniable love for her family and Elvis Presley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and J. D. Dickerson; husband, George E. Strickland; son, ‘Jay’ Dreyfus Strickland; brothers, James D. Dickerson, Jr. and Bobby Dale Dickerson; and nephew, William Shane Barrow. Surviving are her son, Jamie Lee Strickland of Evans County, Ga.; three sisters, Jane Barrow of Hagan, Ga., Liz Kangeter of Pembroke, Ga. and Rosetta (Tim) Stanfield of Claxton, Ga.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Cynthia Strickland of Evans County, Ga.; five grandchildren, Heath, Stephanie, Christina, Cody and Tyler; seven great-grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Saturday, September 9, 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.