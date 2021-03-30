Linda Kay Strickland, 77, passed away March 29. She was a native of Glennville where she was a beautician in her home for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Strickland; and great-grandson, Damien Strickland. Surviving are a son, Lindsey (Keisha) Strickland of Claxton; daughters, Bridgett Medlock of Warner Robins, Ga; Rene (Keith) Boyett of Claxton; step- sons, Tommy (Pam) Strickland of Glennville; Greg (Tammy) Strickland of Metter, Lonnie (Cathy) Strickland of Statesboro, Donnie (Denise) Strickland of Metter; brother, Connie (Linda) Baker of Savannah; grandchildren, Sydney Strickland of Claxton, Elizabeth Strickland and Alex Mikell of Metter; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral service. Masks must be worn. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., at Brewton Cemetery, Wednesday, March 31, with Rev. Mike Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.