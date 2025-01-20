Linda NeSmith Collins, 87, born on December 15, 1937, passed away at home on January 15, 2025. Dedicating her life to her family, she was co-owner and operator of Kennedy Florist for thirty years. At the time of her death, she was a member of Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Mazell NeSmith; brother, Vernon NeSmith; and sister, Carolyn Flack. Surviving are her husband of sixty-six years, Carl Lee Collins; sons, Lee Collins and Rusty Collins; grandson, Ryan Collins; daughter-in-law, Tammie Collins; and brother, Franklin NeSmith. Visitation was held Monday, January 20, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21, starting at 2:00 p.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will be in Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.