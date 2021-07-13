On July 7, the world lost its Pink Princess Diva. Lindsay Chumley, 37, had enough of this dingy, dirty world and headed off into the sparkling streets of eternity. While on this earth, she lived a big life, never letting the limitations of her broken body stop her from doing what she wanted. She graduated from Pinewood Christian Academy in 2002 and Georgia Southern University in 2010.

Despite many physical setbacks, she managed to travel widely and experience all this world could offer her. Fiercely independent, she drove herself everywhere she wanted as long as she was able. She visited Ireland and Las Vegas on her own and had the time of her life. While many would have used their challenges as an excuse to lament, she lived as if nothing would hold her back.

Instead of expecting others to help her, she helped many others. She loved big and did everything in her power to help those around her including driving those without transportation to get groceries, taking in every stray she came across (animal and human), and providing unsolicited advice to everyone around her.

She reacted to all things with enthusiasm, joy, and humor. When many would have cried at the many obstacles she faced, she laughed, made jokes, and encouraged others to make it through much more minor situations than she herself faced.

Her welcoming party in heaven includes her paternal grandparents, Morris and Erie (Williams) Chumley; uncle, Richard Chumley; uncle, Alonza King, Jr.; and special friends, Mrs. Pearl Hendrix and Mrs. Delorese Parker.

A big hole has been left in the lives of those she has left behind including her parents, Ricky and Paulette (King) Chumley; maternal grandparents, A.W. and Evelyn (Sheppard) King; aunt and Mama 2, Suzette King; sister and brother-in-heart, Rodney and Jessica (Chumley) Baldwin; nephew and light of her life, J. Connor Baldwin; family members, Mike and Winona (Strickland) Chumley; Barbara (Walters) Flanigan; Gary and Beth Chumley; Patricia Chumley; and a plethora of cousins who will miss her dearly; special friend Eric Guyer; and more friends than anyone could possibly list.

Her memorial service will be held on July 17, at Rehoboth Baptist Church at 11 a.m., after which she will finally realize her dream of becoming a mermaid when her ashes are added to the Eternal Reefs at a destination to be determined, where even in death she will help animals find a home.

In lieu of flowers, Lindsay would have preferred that you use the money to help others. Donations in her name should be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Evans County Humane Society

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.