Linnex Ginard Hines was born April 22, 1970 in Evans County. On February 20, Heaven’s doors opened and welcomed him home. He accepted Christ in his life and throughout his journey of illness, his faith remained unwavering. Linnex attended the Evans County public school system. He was a member of the Claxton High School Class of 1988 and the infamous ’88 State Championship Varsity Basketball team. He attended Georgia Southern University and received a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Master’s degree in Public Administration. Linnex was also initiated into the Pi Rho Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Upon completing college, Linnex advanced in the field of criminal justice and served as the assistant warden at Screven County Correctional Institute. He spent the last 18 years of his career in the automotive industry wherein he served in various leadership roles in sales, marketing, and finance. Linnex was an advocate for giving back to his hometown community. He was the co-founder of the Youth Empowerment Program (Y.E.P.) of Evans County, L.L.C. and the founder of Kutz 4 Kids. Linnex was the patriarch of his family and touched the lives of many people in a special way. He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudette Gertrude Hines; his father, Eddie Brad Collins; and his daughter, LaDasha Hines. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife, Cassandra Hayward Hines of Atlanta; a caring mother-in-law and father-in-law,: Jenel and Roy Hayward of Claxton; four children, Kwame’ Hines of Claxon, Chambreail Wilkerson of Claxton, Linnex T. Hines of Jersey City, N.J. and Claudia Hines of Montgomery, Ala; two step-children, Chelsea Cliette of Atlanta, and Chandler Cliette of ValdostaA; two grandchildren, Jahcier Devonta Williams and Alaina A’linex Skye Williams, both of Claxton; five sisters, Sherrie Stanley of Atlanta, Arlene Hines of Claxton, Roslyn E. Lowe of Decatur, Katha Cleveland (Henry) of Washington, D.C. and Sheronda Collins of Rahway, N.J.; five brothers,: Victor Hines of Claxton, Bobby Hines (Shamona) of Hagan, Ty’Ron Hines (Lasharett) of Statesboro, Greg Collins of Accokeek, Md. and Eddie Lamont Collins of Carteret, N.J.; four devoted aunts, Katherine Hines, Deborah Richardson, Brenda G. Hines and Robbie Annette Brown, all of Claxton; four loving uncles, Esclerio P. Hines of Statesboro, Charles W. Hines of Pulaski, David D. Hines, Jr. of Claxton, and Jimmy Collins (Joslyn) of Portsmouth, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m., at Hagan Temple Grace Deliverance Church with Pastor Jeffery Love, Sr. presiding and Rev. Vivian Byrd giving the eulogy. Interment will be in Hagan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive guests immediately following the committal service at The Gladiators, 151 Oxendine St., Claxton, Ga. 30417.