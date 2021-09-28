Lionel Arthur Downs, 78, passed away Peacefully on Sunday, September 26, at Evans Memorial Hospital. Arthur was born at home in Claxton, Georgia, on November 18, 1942 to Lionel Forest and Ann Jordan Downs. He was a lifelong resident of Evans County, having lived in Hagan for the past 50 years. Arthur graduated from Claxton High School in 1962. He began his career with Claxton Coca Cola Botting Company. He retired from Savannah Coca Cola in 2004 after 42 years of dedicated service with the company. He was a retired member of the 165th Tactical Airlift Group, a unit of the Georgia Air National Guard in Savannah. He was honored with a 50 years Emeritus Membership in the Ezel Masonic Lodge #335 in Claxton. Arthur joined the First Methodist Church of Claxton in 1953 where he attended church and Sunday School during his formative years. He was an avid golfer, Civil War history scholar and doting Pepa to his four wonderful granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother ,Billy Burke. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Kathryn Kennedy Downs; daughter, Jill (Shelby) Griffin of Claxton and a son Eric (Nicole) Downs of Glennville; four granddaughters, Mary Kathryn, Emily Grace, Lillian Claire Griffin, Ever Jewel Downs; sister, Doris Burke Perry; several nieces and nephews; and a extra special granddog, Dasher. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 29, from 10 to 11 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 29, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga. Remembrances may be made to Claxton First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or to the ALS Association. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.