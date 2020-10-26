Lisa Maria Tippins, age 63, died peacefully at Camellia Health and Rehab in Claxton on Saturday, October 17. The family is grateful for the wonderful, loving care she received in the many years she resided at Camelia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Jesse G. Tippins and Patty Tippins. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Suzanne Tippins of St. Marys, Ga.; nephews, Alex Tippins of Atlanta, Scott Tippins of Athens and Nathan Tippins of St. Marys. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on October 22, at L.A.H. Tippins Family Cemetery with Rev. Chip Strickland of Brooklet United Methodist Church officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Camden and Charlton County, 302 S. Lee St., Kingsland, Ga. 31548; or see www.fcaofcc.org and click Donate. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.