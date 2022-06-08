Literacy Bus to distribute free books this month

In an effort to further support literacy in the community, the Evans County literacy bus will be visiting various sites throughout the month of June to distribute free books to children in the county.

Evans County children may visit the literacy bus, a mobile library, and choose a free book to keep. The bus will make two 45-minute stops each Monday and Wednesday from June 8 – 29:

•Each Monday and Wednesday in June, the literacy bus will be parked at Claxton Middle-High School from 12 noon – 12:45 p.m. This is the same location as the free summer feeding program.

•Monday visits from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. include: June 13, Daisy; June 20, Hagan park; and June 27, Daisy.

•Wednesday visits from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. are as follows: June 8, Cleo Griffin Community Center; June 15, location to be announced; June 22, Cleo Griffin Community Center; and June 29, LaCasa trailer park.