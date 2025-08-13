Little help available on tax billing error

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Two Evans County residents seeking the return of nearly $6,000 in taxes they paid in error – for property they learned they did not own – will get only a fraction of their money back.

In a meeting last week the Board of Commissioners agreed that they would go by a state requirement that only permits the reimbursement of taxes paid in error for three years. That decision will mean that Craig and Eddie Hodges, who paid annual property taxes on the land for nearly 20 years, would get about $300 returned from the more than $5,900 they paid as a result of being billed for the taxes.

