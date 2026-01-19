Lloyd Matthew ‘Matt’ Rogers of Statesboro, known affectionately to all as Matt, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2026, at Memorial Medical Center, surrounded by the family and friends he loved so dearly. He was 60 years old. A Life of Service Matt’s life was defined by a profound commitment to others. After growing up in Claxton, he honorably served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. His passion for helping people in their most vulnerable moments led him to a distinguished career in healthcare. He has lived in Bulloch County for the last 13 years. Matt served his community as an EMT, a Paramedic, and a Registered Flight Nurse, eventually finding his true calling in the sky. For the last 12 years of his career, Matt served as a Flight Nurse with his beloved Air Evac Lifeteam. He was a man who gave his life to his profession, touching countless lives with his skill, his calm under pressure, and his unwavering compassion. A Heart for People Beyond his professional achievements, Matt was the ultimate “people person.” He had a rare gift for making everyone he met feel like the most important person in the room. Whether he was on a golf course or casting a line while fishing, Matt was happiest when surrounded by his friends. Those close to him knew him as a man who consistently put the needs of others above his own – a dedicated father, a loyal best friend, and a steady hand for anyone in need. Family and Legacy Matt’s greatest pride was his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Renee Rogers; his children, Matthew Rogers (Maureen), Andrew Rogers (Chris), and Gabby Rogers; and his parents, Melanie and Ken Tyler. He also leaves behind his brothers, Wesley Rogers (Amy) and Shawn Rogers (Helen); his nieces, Brittney, Emily, and Maddie; and his loyal companions, Gia, Lulu, and Nala, along with his “grandpups” Tucker, Jameson, and Angus. His devoted in-laws were Larry and Donna Tuten; their children, Melissa Dix (Joel), Ben Tuten (Mari), and Laura Fry, nieces and nephews, Ethan, Aiden, Mateo, AJ, Chase, Jordan, Hannah Ruth, Isabella. He also leaves behind his little neighborhood best friend, AK (Awesome Kat), Katherine Sharpe. Matt will be remembered as a man of immense character whose legacy lives on in the lives he saved and the hearts he warmed. He was the best friend anyone could ask for, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the honor of knowing him. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 22, 3:00 p.m. at Connection Church Statesboro, 1342 Cawana Road, Statesboro, Ga. 30461 Honorary pallbearers will be Air EVAC Lifeteam members, Medical Flight Crews, First Responders and Nurses. Remembrances may be made to Fostering Bulloch (7th Mile Farms, 2505 Watering Hole Court, Statesboro, Ga. 30458 or Connection Church Missions, “Mission Trip Scholarships” in memory of Matt Rogers. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.