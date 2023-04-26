Local administrative professionals help keep wheels of business rolling

Every last full week in April, Administrative Professionals Week is observed. It just so happens that “Administrative Professionals Day” falls on this Wednesday, April 26. This week and today are dedicated to recognizing and applauding the work of administrative personnel, receptionists, secretaries, administrative assistants, executive assistants, personal assistants, customer support, and other administrative support professionals.

Aprile Rizzo of Evans County Probate Court is pictured above.

